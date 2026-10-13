You can make the payasam taste even better if you follow a few small tips. You can add a little extra milk while cooking the rice if you want a thick and creamy payasam. You should add the required milk and cook it before adding the jaggery syrup. The milk might curdle sometimes when you add jaggery directly to hot milk. You should also stir the payasam on a low flame for a few minutes after adding the jaggery syrup so the sweetness gets into the rice.

You must avoid using a high flame while making payasam. You prevent burning at the bottom and get the right consistency when you cook on a low flame. You can increase or decrease the amount of jaggery based on your family's preference because the sweetness varies depending on the jaggery type.

You should store the payasam in a closed container in the fridge once it cools down if you are not serving it immediately. You must avoid keeping it at room temperature for a long time because it contains milk.