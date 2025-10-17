- Home
Diwali 2025: Every year, Diwali is celebrated on the new moon day of the Kartik month. It's the biggest festival for Hindus. There are many stories and beliefs behind why Diwali is celebrated, which make it even more special
Why is Diwali Celebrated: Every year, the festival of Diwali is celebrated on the new moon day of the Kartik month. This time, the festival will be on Monday, October 20. Goddess Lakshmi is mainly worshipped on Diwali. During this festival, the entire house is decorated by lighting lamps. Houses are painted and illuminated. Various dishes are prepared. There are many popular stories associated with this festival, some of which are not widely known. Read on to learn the stories behind celebrating Diwali.
Lamps were lit in joy of Shri Ram's arrival
It is believed that in the Treta Yuga, when Lord Shri Ram was returning to Ayodhya after killing the demon king Ravana, it was the new moon day of Kartik. The people of Ayodhya thought that Shri Ram might lose his way in the dark of the new moon night. So, they decorated the entire city with lamps, so that Shri Ram would know that this is the city of Ayodhya. Since then, the festival of Diwali has been celebrated.
The gods worshipped Goddess Lakshmi
The second most popular story behind celebrating Diwali is that when the gods and demons churned the ocean together, many gems emerged from it. Goddess Lakshmi also appeared from the ocean churning, and all the gods worshipped her with proper rituals. That's when the tradition of worshipping Lakshmi on the Kartik new moon began.
Yamaraj revealed the secret of life and death
According to the story from the Kathopanishad, a Brahmin boy named Nachiketa reached the realm of Yama to understand the mystery of life and death. At first, Yama Raj refused to reveal this secret, but impressed by Nachiketa's knowledge, he explained the profound mystery of death. The day Yama Raj revealed this secret of life and death was the new moon day of Kartik, and since then, the festival of Diwali has been celebrated.
Diwali is a celebration of Narakasura's death
In the Dvapara Yuga, there was a demon named Narakasura. He had kidnapped and imprisoned 16,000 women. Then, Lord Krishna, along with his wife Satyabhama, killed Narakasura and freed those women from captivity. The next day, everyone celebrated by lighting lamps. Since then, the festival of Diwali has been celebrated.
This is why we worship Goddess Lakshmi
Once, the Sanatkumaras told an assembly full of sages that 'everyone should worship Goddess Lakshmi on the Kartik new moon.' When the sages asked for the reason, they explained, 'Once, Goddess Lakshmi, along with all the gods and goddesses, was imprisoned in the jail of the demon king Bali. Then, on the Kartik new moon, Lord Vishnu freed them. That's why worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this date brings happiness and prosperity.'
