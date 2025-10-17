Image Credit : Asianet News

Once, the Sanatkumaras told an assembly full of sages that 'everyone should worship Goddess Lakshmi on the Kartik new moon.' When the sages asked for the reason, they explained, 'Once, Goddess Lakshmi, along with all the gods and goddesses, was imprisoned in the jail of the demon king Bali. Then, on the Kartik new moon, Lord Vishnu freed them. That's why worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this date brings happiness and prosperity.'



