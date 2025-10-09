Diwali 2025: Here are four important things to do at home before the festival
Diwali is one of the most sacred festivals in Hindu culture. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 20th. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi is specially worshipped. It's believed that doing so increases wealth.
Diwali brings light into everyone's life. It's believed Goddess Lakshmi visits homes during this time. To welcome her and increase wealth, you must remove certain items beforehand.
1. Broken glass items...
As per Vastu, keeping broken glass at home is unlucky. It boosts negative energy and causes problems. If a mirror or glass breaks, toss it out to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.
Old footwear....
If you have old or worn-out footwear, throw them out before Diwali. Don't keep old clothes either. They can bring bad luck and anger Goddess Lakshmi. Get rid of them this Diwali.
Stopped or broken clock....
Also, a stopped or broken clock increases negative energy at home. It can cause career and financial problems. If you have one, it might hinder your progress. So, throw it away or get it repaired.
Broken idols of gods...
Don't keep broken idols in your prayer room; it's unlucky. For happiness and prosperity, remove them before Diwali. Place them in a temple or immerse them in holy water.