Jupiter in Cancer During Diwali 2025: Rare Rajayogas Form After 100 Years
During Diwali 2025, Jupiter will be exalted in Cancer, forming rare Hamsa and Kendra Trikona Rajayogas for the first time in 100 years. This powerful celestial event promises a shower of luck and prosperity for specific zodiac signs.
Two Rajayogas formed by Jupiter
In Vedic astrology, Jupiter is considered a highly auspicious planet. Its transit into its exalted sign, Cancer, will create the rare Hamsa and Kendra Trikona Rajayogas on Diwali, an event that occurs once every 100 years.
Cancer
On Diwali 2025, Jupiter’s exaltation in Cancer will form the Hamsa Rajayoga. For Cancer natives, this alignment enhances confidence and leadership skills, bringing new career opportunities and greater harmony within the family.
Libra
On Diwali, Jupiter positioned in Libra’s 10th house forms the Kendra Trikona Rajayoga. This powerful alignment promises career growth, promotions, and increased social respect, paving the way for success at work and significant business expansion.
Scorpio
Jupiter in Scorpio’s 9th house brings luck, wealth, and spiritual growth. Expect improved finances, opportunities for foreign travel, and higher education. This transit paves the way for success and personal development.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.