Diwali rangoli design: This Diwali, try mirror work to terracotta paan rangoli
The celebration starts with Dhanteras, followed by Choti Diwali, Badi Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and finally Bhai Dooj. Making rangoli is a special tradition during these five days.
Tile Rangoli
This unique design uses white tiles decorated with glass paint. It works well indoors or outdoors. Place lamps nearby to make the whole design sparkle and shine.
Terracotta Paan Rangoli
This design features a central piece with repeating paan (betel leaf) shapes around it. Decorate with diyas to bring a festive and lively atmosphere to your home.
Floral Rangoli
Go green this Diwali! Instead of chemical colors, create a beautiful rangoli using colorful flowers and leaves. It's a fun activity to do with kids, too!
Mirror Rangoli
How about adding some reflective glow to your rangoli this Diwali? Add small mirrors to give it a unique look. Mirror rangolis are super trendy and last a long time.
Kundan and Stone Rangoli
Try using Kundan and stones instead of colors this time. This eye-catching rangoli can be made indoors. Use adhesive pearls, Kundan, and stones to create a beautiful design.