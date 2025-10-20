Diwali 2025: THESE 5 Celeb Couples Will Celebrate For The First Time
Diwali 2025: The festival of Diwali is being celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world on October 20th. There are many celebs in Bollywood who will be celebrating this festival for the first time after their marriage
Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff
Famous Bollywood singer Armaan Malik married his long-time girlfriend on January 2, 2025. So, this is his first Diwali after marriage.
Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani
Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are also on this list. They got married in Mumbai on February 21, 2025. Before that, they also had a Christian wedding in Goa in January 2025. So, this is their first Diwali together.
Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee
Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee got married on February 14, 2025. So, this year they will celebrate this festival together for the first time.
Darshan Raval-Dharal Surelia
Singer Darshan Raval tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Dharal in January 2025. This year will be his first Diwali after marriage.
Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal
Prajakta Koli and her husband Vrishank Khanal will also celebrate Diwali together for the first time in 2025. They got married on February 25, 2025.