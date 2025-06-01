Image Credit : social media

Some Dinosaurs Were the Size of Chickens

Not all dinosaurs were giants. The Microraptor was only about the size of a chicken and had four wings, suggesting it could glide or even fly short distances.

The Asteroid That Wiped Out the Dinosaurs Hit with the Force of 10 Billion Atomic Bombs

About 66 million years ago, a 6-mile-wide asteroid struck Earth near the Yucatán Peninsula. The impact unleashed global firestorms, acid rain, and a "nuclear winter," wiping out 75% of life — including the non-avian dinosaurs.