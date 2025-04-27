Image Credit : Getty

In a project that fuses cutting-edge science with creative innovation, researchers aim to produce sustainable luxury materials from the DNA of ancient species. The T.Rex leather initiative builds on previous research in 1988 when a fragment of collagen was extracted from a T.Rex fossil discovered in Montana. The fossil was one of the most complete specimens at the time and even contained preserved blood proteins.

The new endeavor will involve using this collagen fragment to artificially recreate the full-length T.Rex collagen sequence. After ensuring it closely resembles the genetic makeup of T.Rex ancestors, the team will incorporate it into lab-grown leather cells, “growing” it into a dense network of collagen, similar to the middle layer of skin. This will eventually produce T.Rex leather.