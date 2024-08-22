Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru? States with highest number of female drinkers

    It's a common misconception that only men consume alcohol. In today's world, many women are challenging this notion and indulging in alcohol consumption, even surpassing men in some cases.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 2:53 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

    It's a common misconception that only men consume alcohol. In today's world, many women are challenging this notion and indulging in alcohol consumption, even surpassing men in some cases. Based on the National Family Health Survey, let's explore the states in India where women's alcohol consumption is the highest.

    article_image2

    In Arunachal Pradesh, 53% of men and 24% of women consume alcohol. This state has the highest prevalence of alcohol consumption among women.

    article_image3

    Sikkim ranks second among the states with the highest alcohol consumption among women. 16.2% of women in the state have a habit of consuming alcohol.

    article_image4

    Assam holds the third position among states with high alcohol consumption among women. NFHS-5 data reveals that 7.3% of women in Assam consume alcohol.

    article_image5

    Telangana state has set a target of Rs. 40,000 crores in revenue from alcohol sales. In this state, 6.7% of women consume alcohol.

    article_image6

    Surveys indicate a significant number of women in Jharkhand are addicted to alcohol. Over 6% of women in Jharkhand consume alcohol.

    article_image7

    Even in the tourist-famous Andaman and Nicobar Islands, women are part of the alcohol consumption trend. Here, 5% of women consume alcohol.

    article_image8

    Chhattisgarh also witnesses a considerable number of women frequenting liquor stores. According to NFHS-5 statistics, 4.9% of women consume alcohol.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for August 22, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 22, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 22, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 22, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity gcw

    5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity

    Numerology Prediction for August 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 21, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 21, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Recent Stories

    Neuralink 2nd patient masters 'Counter-Strike 2', Elon Musk envisions millions Neuralinked by 2034 (WATCH) snt

    Neuralink's 2nd patient masters 'Counter-Strike 2', Elon Musk envisions millions Neuralinked by 2034 (WATCH)

    Chhatarpur stone-pelting case: Authorities bulldoze mansion of Haji Shahzad, video surfaces (WATCH) AJR

    Chhatarpur stone-pelting case: Authorities bulldoze mansion of Haji Shahzad, video surfaces (WATCH)

    Struggling with gas problem? Quick home remedies for effective relief RKK

    Struggling with gas problem? Quick home remedies for effective relief

    Janmashtami 2024: 5 delicious bhog recipes to celebrate the festival with flavor gcw

    Janmashtami 2024: 5 delicious bhog recipes to celebrate the festival with flavor

    Who is the richest man ever? No, it is not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata; know his net worth HERE RBA

    Who is the richest man ever? No, it is not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata; know his net worth HERE

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon