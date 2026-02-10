If you want a soft and elegant look for your balcony, you should choose pink hibiscus instead of red. Pink hibiscus is the perfect choice for a modern balcony garden. You can easily buy a pink hibiscus plant or seeds from a nursery.

Yellow Hibiscus

To give your balcony a fresh and sunshine vibe, choose yellow hibiscus. The specialty of yellow hibiscus is its mix of red and pink, which makes it even more beautiful.