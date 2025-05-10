Image Credit : Getty

Beautiful eyes and pink lips add to the beauty. But some people suffer from the problem of dark lips. Women as well as men do many remedies to make lips look naturally pink. On the other hand, there can be many reasons behind dark lips. For example, excessive consumption of tea and coffee, lack of blood in the body, lack of nutrients, etc.

Apart from this, due to excessive secretion of melanin pigment in the body, the problem of darkening of the skin also arises. This effect is also seen on the skin of the lips. But with certain changes in diet and following a proper beauty routine, the problem of dark lips can be reduced and they can get a natural pink color. Let's know the detailed information…