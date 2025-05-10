Dark Lips? Try these simple lip care tips and natural fixes
Are your lips darkened? If you are looking for remedies for pink lips, then the following home remedies can definitely be useful.
Home remedies for dark lips
Beautiful eyes and pink lips add to the beauty. But some people suffer from the problem of dark lips. Women as well as men do many remedies to make lips look naturally pink. On the other hand, there can be many reasons behind dark lips. For example, excessive consumption of tea and coffee, lack of blood in the body, lack of nutrients, etc.
Apart from this, due to excessive secretion of melanin pigment in the body, the problem of darkening of the skin also arises. This effect is also seen on the skin of the lips. But with certain changes in diet and following a proper beauty routine, the problem of dark lips can be reduced and they can get a natural pink color. Let's know the detailed information…
Looking for a solution for dark lips?
- The reason behind dark lips is not taking proper care of the skin of the lips. This can cause pigmentation problems.
- Excessive use of chemical beauty products without consulting experts.
- Excessive use of chemical lipsticks
- Repeatedly licking lips.
Let's find out how we can do natural treatment for dark lips at home.
Honey and sugar scrub
Honey is very useful for dark lips. Honey can be used as a lip balm. Honey has anti-bacterial properties. Therefore, using honey for dry and chapped lips will be beneficial. On the other hand, sugar contains glucose. Experts also advise using sugar as a scrub. Because sugar contains alpha hydroxy acid, which acts as an exfoliator on the skin and reduces the problem of dead cells.
Exfoliate for dark lips
- To make an exfoliator at home for dark lips, take fine sugar and honey together in a bowl.
- Mix both ingredients well and make a paste.
- Apply the prepared paste on the lips with light fingers.
- Keep this paste on your lips for a while and after 15 minutes wash your lips with cold water.
By doing this remedy regularly, the pigmentation on your lips will gradually reduce and the lips will become naturally pink. This remedy has been told by actress and YouTuber Urmila Nimbalkar in a video shared on Instagram.
VIDEO: For exfoliation of dark lips, watch the following video till the end….
Almond oil and honey
You can apply almond oil and honey together for dark lips. Due to the anti-bacterial properties of honey and almond oil, the skin of the lips can be softened. Apart from this, almond oil contains omega-6 fatty acids. Which can help in getting natural pink color (Kalya Othansathi Gharguti Upay) to the lips.
Coconut
Coconut can be beneficial for dark lips. This can naturally make lips pink. Coconut has anti-inflammatory properties along with oxygen, which helps in reducing the problem of dead cells on the lips. To do this remedy, instead of using coconut gel from the market, plant a coconut tree at home and use it.
Expert Advice
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. Asianet News does not take responsibility for this information. For more information, you should consult an expert or your doctor.