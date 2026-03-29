Cut Your AC Bill Naturally: 6 Cooling Plants You Need This Summer
As the summer heat picks up, the AC bill starts shooting through the roof. But did you know some indoor plants can help cool your home naturally? They work by balancing the room's temperature.
This Summer Hack Uses Plants to Cut Your Electricity Bill
This Summer Hack Uses Plants to Cut Your Electricity Bill
This Summer Hack Uses Plants to Cut Your Electricity Bill
This Summer Hack Uses Plants to Cut Your Electricity Bill
This Summer Hack Uses Plants to Cut Your Electricity Bill
This Summer Hack Uses Plants to Cut Your Electricity Bill
The Money Plant grows very easily and is excellent for freshening up the air. You can let it climb a wall or simply place it in a bottle for decoration. It's super easy to care for, though it grows much faster in soil. You can give your home a gorgeous look with very little effort.
This Summer Hack Uses Plants to Cut Your Electricity Bill
The Fern plant is great at maintaining humidity in the air, which helps reduce heat. It gives any living room a fresh and cool look. By keeping these plants, you increase the room's moisture and cool your home naturally. With these plants around, you won't need to run the AC all day. Just switch it on for two hours during the day and two at night, and watch your electricity bill come down.
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