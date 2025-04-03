Curd vs Buttermilk: Benefits, nutrition, and more explained

Read Full Gallery

When it comes to dairy products, curd and buttermilk are go to options in many households. Both are nutritious and offer unique health benefits. Let’s dive into the details to help you decide which one suits your needs better.

Curd

Curd, also known as yogurt, is made by fermenting milk with beneficial bacteria. It is rich in probiotics, calcium, and protein, making it a powerhouse of nutrients. Curd is a regular routine in many popular diets.

Benefits of Curd:

Boost immunity: The probiotics in curd support gut health, which is closely linked to the immune system.

Strengthen bones and teeth: Its high calcium content promotes bone density and dental health.

Aid in digestion: While curd is nutritious, it can be heavy on the stomach for some individuals, especially those with weaker digestion.

Regulate blood pressure: Regular consumption of curd may help in managing hypertension.

However, curd is thicker and heavier compared to buttermilk, and it may ferment in the digestive tract, leading to discomfort for some people.