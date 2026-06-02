You can also create fantastic home decor by framing dried leaves. Just arrange leaves of different shapes and colours on a white background and frame them. This gives a natural and elegant look to your living room or bedroom wall.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which leaves are best for leaf decoration?

Peepal, Monstera, Palm, and Maple leaves.

2. Can you paint dry leaves?

Yes, you can use acrylic or spray paint on dry leaves.

3. Does leaf decoration last long?

If you dry and seal the leaves properly, the decoration can last for a long time.