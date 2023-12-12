NO condom shortage: Health ministry fact-checks reports claiming failure in procuring contraceptives

The government has refuted recent media reports claiming disruptions in the family planning program due to contraceptive procurement failures. Contrary to the reports, the Health Ministry stated that the Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) has adequately supplied condoms for the National Family Planning Programme.

The Centre has termed as ill-informed and misleading reports that claimed that India's family planning programme is likely to get severely affected due to failure in procuring contraceptives by the country’s central procurement agency, the Central Medical Services Society (CMSS). The reports had indicated a procurement failure by the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO), resulting in a severe shortage of free condoms for HIV/AIDS programs in Maharashtra and other states for over seven months. Expressing concerns, doctors and NGOs had warned of an increased risk of new infections and sexually transmitted diseases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released a statement countering these reports, stating that the Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), an autonomous body based in Delhi and a Central Procurement Agency under the ministry, is responsible for procuring condoms for both the National Family Planning Programme and the National AIDS Control Programme.

According to the ministry, the CMSS procured 5.88 crore condoms for the Family Planning Programme in May 2023, and the current stock is deemed sufficient to meet the program's requirements. Contrary to the media reports, there has been no instance of shortfall due to delays in procurement by CMSS.

The statement further clarified that the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) is presently receiving 75% of its free condoms supply from M/s HLL Lifecare Ltd. The remaining 25% quantities for 2023-24 are set to be placed with CMSS based on recent approvals.

To dispel any lingering concerns, the health ministry highlighted that CMSS has already published tenders in the current financial year for the procurement of various types of condoms. These tenders are in the advanced stages of finalization, ensuring a continuous and uninterrupted supply of contraceptives for various health programs.

The health ministry reassured the public, emphasizing that there is no cause for worry. It asserted that the situation is under close observation, with weekly review meetings held to monitor the tendering process and supply positions of medicines and medical items procured by CMSS for various programs under the ministry.