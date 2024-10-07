Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cinnamon benefits for Diabetes management: Tips and tricks

    Adding a pinch of cinnamon powder to your diet can bring about significant changes, especially for individuals managing diabetes. Cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar levels. Let's explore the benefits of incorporating cinnamon into a diabetic diet.

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 3:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    Diabetics

    Many people are suffering from diabetes these days, regardless of their age. Once diagnosed, there are numerous restrictions on food intake, with constant reminders not to eat certain items. This often means giving up many of their favorite foods. Particularly, foods that increase glucose levels should be avoided completely. Many individuals express frustration that they cannot even enjoy a full serving of rice. However, it seems that adding a little cinnamon powder to the diet can bring about significant changes. It is said to help keep sugar levels under control. So, what are the benefits? Let’s take a look.

    article_image2

    Cinnamon Water

    Cinnamon powder should be a key component of the diet for diabetic patients. Cinnamon is a spice derived from the inner bark of trees belonging to the Cinnamomum family. It not only enhances the flavour of dishes but also provides a pleasant aroma. While it is currently used as a biryani masala, it was once valued as an effective medicine.

    Cinnamon improves insulin sensitivity, lowers blood sugar levels, reduces oxidative stress, and possesses anti-inflammatory properties. For individuals with diabetes, it can be a valuable boon. By adding a little cinnamon powder to your daily diet, let's explore the benefits it offers to those managing blood sugar levels.

    article_image3

    Cinnamon Water

    1. Improves Insulin Sensitivity
    Cinnamon enhances insulin sensitivity, making cells more responsive to insulin, the hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar levels. These benefits are attributed to bioactive compounds in cinnamon, such as cinnamaldehyde and polyphenols.

    2. Lowers Blood Sugar Levels
    Cinnamon has a direct effect on lowering fasting blood sugar levels. This occurs mainly because it slows down the breakdown of carbohydrates in the digestive system, reducing the rise in blood glucose after meals. The active components in cinnamon inhibit enzymes such as amylase, which is responsible for converting starches into glucose.

    article_image4

    Cinnamon Benefits

    3. Reduces Oxidative Stress
    Oxidative stress is a significant concern for diabetics, contributing to various complications, including heart disease. Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants, particularly polyphenols, which neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative damage in the body.

    4. Anti-Inflammatory Properties
    Chronic inflammation is another factor that exacerbates diabetes and its complications. Cinnamon contains potent anti-inflammatory compounds, such as cinnamic acid, which help to reduce inflammation in the body.

    article_image5

    Cinnamon Benefits

    5. Improves Lipid Profile
    Individuals with diabetes are at an increased risk of heart attacks due to abnormal lipid levels, including high cholesterol and triglycerides. Cinnamon improves the lipid profile by lowering total cholesterol, LDL (bad) cholesterol, and triglycerides while increasing HDL (good) cholesterol.

    6. Improves Digestive Health
    Digestive problems are common among people with diabetes, often resulting from poor food choices and high blood sugar levels. Cinnamon aids digestion by stimulating the secretion of digestive enzymes, which helps efficiently break down and absorb nutrients.

    7. Helps in Weight Management
    Cinnamon supports weight management, an important aspect of diabetes care. By improving insulin sensitivity and stabilizing blood sugar levels, cinnamon helps reduce hunger and cravings, making it easier to control calorie intake.

    8. Supports Brain Health
    People with diabetes face a heightened risk of developing conditions such as cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease, sometimes referred to as type 3 diabetes. Cinnamon contains compounds that protect brain cells from oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are linked to cognitive decline.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 Yoga poses to increase your child's height RTM

    5 Yoga poses to increase your child's height

    World Cotton Day 2024: Celebrating sustainability and global impact NTI

    World Cotton Day 2024: Celebrating sustainability and global impact

    Numerology Predictions for October 7, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 7, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 7, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: October 7, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

    Navratri 2024 Day 5: Know shubh muhurat, colour, puja vidhi, mantra, bhog and more RBA

    Navratri 2024 Day 5: Know shubh muhurat, colour, puja vidhi, mantra, bhog and more

    Recent Stories

    cricket 'All Teams will come to Pakistan': PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on India's participation in Champions Trophy scr

    'All Teams will come to Pakistan': PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on India's participation in Champions Trophy

    India Maldives relations strengthened: Key MoUs, defence cooperation, new airport runway launched and more gcw

    India-Maldives relations strengthened: Key MoUs, defence cooperation, new airport runway launched and more

    Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin named in remand report involving Om Prakash in drug case anr

    Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin named in remand report involving Om Prakash in drug case

    UP man's 'stock market & powerpoint' pitch in bizarre matrimonial ad leaves Internet amused; see VIRAL post shk

    Man's 'stock market gains & powerpoint' pitch in bizarre matrimonial ad leaves Internet amused; see VIRAL post

    'Singham Again' trailer launch: Ranveer Singh turns 'ward off evil eye' on seeing Deepika's poster [WATCH] NTI

    ‘Singham Again’ trailer launch: Ranveer Singh turns ‘wards off evil eye’ on seeing Deepika’s poster [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon