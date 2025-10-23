Image Credit : Gemini AI

1. Nahay Khay is the first day of Chhath Puja, so on this day, the devotees clean their houses. This means they purify and sanctify their homes.

2. On the day of Nahay Khay, it is necessary for the devotee to bathe in a holy river or pond. In this state, the devotee takes a vow for the 4-day long fast.

3. On the day of Nahay Khay, the devotee eats only once. This food is prepared with great cleanliness and purity.

4. From this day for the next 4 days, bringing meat and alcohol into the house is forbidden, meaning no impure items are brought into the home.



Disclaimer

The information in this article is taken from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are just a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.