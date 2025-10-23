Chhath Puja 2025: When is Nahay Khay, October 25 or 26? Note the correct date
Nahay Khay 2025 Date: Chhath Puja is one of the major festivals of North India. This festival is celebrated for 4 days. In this fast, the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya are worshipped. The first day of Chhath Puja is called Nahay Khay.
When will Chhath Puja start in 2025?
When is Nahay Khay 2025: In Hinduism, many fasts and festivals related to the Sun God are celebrated, and Chhath Puja is one of them. It is also called Surya Shashthi. The festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated for 4 days. The first day of Chhath Puja is called Nahay Khay. Chhath Puja begins on this day. On this day, the devotees (those who fast) prepare a special prasad and take a vow for the fast and worship. Find out when Nahay Khay is this time and the special things related to this day…
When is Nahay Khay 2025?
According to religious texts, the Chhath festival begins on the Chaturthi tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. This time, this date is on Saturday, October 25, meaning the Chhath festival will start on this day and the Nahay Khay festival will be celebrated. Being the first day of the Chhath festival, it holds special significance. There are many traditions and beliefs associated with Nahay Khay that make it even more special.
What is the meaning of Nahay Khay?
The simple meaning of Nahay Khay is to eat after bathing. But this bath and meal have special importance. On this day, the devotees, those who observe the Chhath Puja fast, take a dip in a holy river or pond and take a vow for this 4-day long fast. During this, they also observe a 36-hour waterless fast. Devotees eat rice, chana dal, and a vegetable made of bottle gourd or pumpkin on this day. This food is considered very sacred.
What to do and not to do on the day of Nahay-Khay?
1. Nahay Khay is the first day of Chhath Puja, so on this day, the devotees clean their houses. This means they purify and sanctify their homes.
2. On the day of Nahay Khay, it is necessary for the devotee to bathe in a holy river or pond. In this state, the devotee takes a vow for the 4-day long fast.
3. On the day of Nahay Khay, the devotee eats only once. This food is prepared with great cleanliness and purity.
4. From this day for the next 4 days, bringing meat and alcohol into the house is forbidden, meaning no impure items are brought into the home.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is taken from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are just a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.