After Diwali, the Chhath festival is celebrated in North India. This festival lasts for 4 days. Its significance is mentioned in many religious texts.
According to religious texts, the Chhath festival begins on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik and is celebrated until Saptami.
This year, Nahay Khay is on Saturday, October 25. On this day, women take a holy dip in the river and consume sattvic food, following other rituals.
This year, Kharna is on Sunday, October 26. On this day, women prepare and eat a special meal. The 36-hour waterless fast begins on this day.
On the third day of Chhath Puja, arghya is offered to the setting sun, and Chhathi Maiya is worshipped. This year, Chhath Puja is on Monday, October 27.
On the next day of Puja, arghya is offered to the rising sun. With this, the Chhath festival concludes. This year, arghya will be offered to the rising sun on Tuesday, October 28.
Diwali 2025: 6 Mistakes to Avoid When Buying Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols
Ankita Lokhande Looks Stunning in Blue Saree; Check Out her Look
Diwali 2025: Auspicious timings from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj
Dhanteras 2025 Shubh Muhurat: 10 Best Auspicious Timings for Shopping