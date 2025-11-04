Image Credit : Pixabay

The world has finally recognized what Indians have cherished for generations — the irresistible charm of Butter Garlic Naan. TasteAtlas crowned it the best bread globally, with a stellar score of 4.7 out of 5. Made from white flour, yoghurt, and a hint of sugar, it’s baked in a blazing tandoor until puffy and golden. The finishing touch — a brush of butter and crushed garlic — makes it crisp at the edges, soft at the center, and pure comfort with every bite.