Butter Garlic Naan Beats Global Favorites to Become World’s Best Bread
Butter Garlic Naan has earned global fame as TasteAtlas ranked it the world’s best bread in March 2025. Soft, buttery, and aromatic, this Indian favorite has now officially captured international hearts
Butter Garlic Naan: India’s Pride on the Global Table
The world has finally recognized what Indians have cherished for generations — the irresistible charm of Butter Garlic Naan. TasteAtlas crowned it the best bread globally, with a stellar score of 4.7 out of 5. Made from white flour, yoghurt, and a hint of sugar, it’s baked in a blazing tandoor until puffy and golden. The finishing touch — a brush of butter and crushed garlic — makes it crisp at the edges, soft at the center, and pure comfort with every bite.
From Local Delight to Global Favourite
For Indians, Butter Garlic Naan is more than just food — it’s an emotion. Served with spicy curries or eaten solo, it represents warmth and indulgence. While the world is just catching up, Indian households and dhabas have long known its power to turn any meal into a celebration. Its success mirrors the growing love for Indian cuisine across continents, from street-side eateries to fine dining restaurants.
India Dominates the TasteAtlas Bread Rankings
India’s culinary legacy shone bright on the TasteAtlas list. Alongside Butter Garlic Naan at No. 1, Amritsari Kulcha took second place, and Parotta rounded off the top five. Other Indian classics also found a place — Parotta (6th), Naan (8th), Paratha (18th), Bhatura (26th), Aloo Naan (28th), and Roti (35th). These rankings highlight how Indian breads, born from simple dough and centuries of tradition, have conquered the global palate.