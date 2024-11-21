Photos: Malaika Arora travels by Indian Railways, enjoys skincare as she pamper herself inside train

Malaika Arora shocked her fans by travelling on a train. In the picture, she is wearing her pyjamas and using her phone with a face mask on. Take a look

Richa Barua
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

Malaika Arora stunned her admirers on Thursday by posting a selfie of herself aboard an Indian Railways train. She could be seen lying down on a berth in her jammies, using her phone while wearing a face mask. The actress demonstrates in the photograph that travelling by rail may also be "posh". 

In the photo, you can see a tiffin and tissue box set were stored on the table adjacent to Malaika's bunk. The Bollywood diva utilised the train's bedsheets, pillows, and blankets to rest and indulge in skincare. She wrote, “Make it posh…" Have a look at the photo here:

Malaika Arora has recently had fans on their toes with her Instagram. It appears that the actress is embarking on a health journey this month. This comes after Arjun Kapoor publicly announced their split. Malaika used Instagram to provide her ideas for the 'top physicians'.

Malaika arora share bold vacation bikini pics trolled for thir reason

Malaika said on her Instagram Story, "The seven best doctors: sunshine, water, eating healthy, rest, air, laughter, and exercise." She previously discussed her 'November challenge,' which included cutting out booze and poisonous individuals.

Malaika Arora's November challenge looks like this:
1. No alcohol.
2. Get eight hours of sleep.
3. Find a mentor.
4. Exercise every day.
5. 10,000 steps per day.
6. Fast till 10 a.m. every day.
7. Avoid processed meals.
8. No food after 8 p.m.
9. Remove poisonous individuals.

This 'challenge' follows a series of mysterious remarks posted on her social media.

In a recent magazine interview, Malaika revealed that she is focussing on holistic wellbeing and emphasising things that make her happy and bring love into her life. She has also been using social media to spread positive messages about finding peace and love in life. 

