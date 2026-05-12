If you live in a 100-yard house but your terrace is just lying empty and dirty, it's time for a summer makeover. Transform your rooftop into a beautiful garden, and it will become everyone's favourite relaxation spot. Start by adding potted and hanging plants. You can arrange colourful flowers or climbing vines from a corner to the centre, or along the railings, to give the space a fresh look. You can get new plants for under ₹1000.