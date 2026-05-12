- Home
- Lifestyle
- Terrace Makeover: Turn Your 100-Yard Rooftop Into Cool Garden Cafe With These 4 Budget Ideas!
Terrace Makeover: Turn Your 100-Yard Rooftop Into Cool Garden Cafe With These 4 Budget Ideas!
Rooftop Garden Decor: Want to transform your empty, boring terrace into a beautiful rooftop garden cafe? Here are some budget-friendly ideas for a complete terrace makeover, from decorative plants and lighting to the perfect seating arrangement.
Add decorative plants to the terrace
If you live in a 100-yard house but your terrace is just lying empty and dirty, it's time for a summer makeover. Transform your rooftop into a beautiful garden, and it will become everyone's favourite relaxation spot. Start by adding potted and hanging plants. You can arrange colourful flowers or climbing vines from a corner to the centre, or along the railings, to give the space a fresh look. You can get new plants for under ₹1000.
A tent or shed will provide relief in the summer
If your terrace is open, installing a shed is a must. A fabric tent is a good and cheap way to get protection from the sun and rain. You can decorate it with artificial vines or flowers for a stylish touch. The shed will also help you hang plants and install lights easily. You can get a fabric shed set up for just ₹500 to ₹1000.
Make use of lighting
To give your rooftop a garden cafe vibe in the evenings, use some fairy lights. You can also use hanging LED lights if you prefer. A soft, yellow light gives the terrace a cosy and premium look, and these lights won't cost you much.
Also Read: Terrace Gardening: Aparajita to Bougainvillea-6 Best Climbing Plants for Shade and Beauty
A wooden seating arrangement will look gorgeous
You'll also need a good seating arrangement to enjoy your new garden cafe in the evening. If you have an old wooden sofa lying around, just add some new cushions to create a comfortable seating area. You could also place a table set with four chairs for family tea time. This will turn your terrace into the perfect spot for get-togethers with friends.
Also Read: Rooftop Makeover: 5 Stunning Terrace Ideas That’ll Have Everyone Asking Your Designer
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.