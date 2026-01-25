Rooftop Vegetable Farming Turn Your Terrace into a Monthly Income Source
If you have an empty rooftop, you can earn from 15,000 to 25,000 rupees per month through terrace vegetable farming. This business is quickly becoming popular due to the growing demand for organic vegetables.
An empty roof can be a source of income, earning up to 15,000 rupees monthly.
Amid rising costs, people seek low-investment home businesses. Your roof can be a great source of extra cash.
What is terrace vegetable farming?
It's growing veggies on a rooftop using grow bags or drums. Start small and expand. It's popular due to the demand for organic produce like tomatoes and spinach.
How to start on the rooftop?
First, make sure your roof is waterproof. Then, set up grow bags, soil, and a watering system. You can fit 80-100 bags on a 100-sq-yd roof. It only takes 1-2 hours a day.
What's the initial cost?
Total one-time investment is about 40k-50k Rs. This covers grow bags, soil, watering system, and seeds. Maintenance costs are low after the initial setup.
How much can you earn monthly?
Income depends on your crops and sales strategy. You can earn 15k-25k Rs on average. Selling to restaurants or directly to customers can boost profits to 10k-18k Rs net.
Why is this business model special?
The best part is you can do it from home, saving on rent. It's perfect for women, retirees, or anyone wanting a side hustle. You can even build an organic brand over time.
How to expand the business?
You can start a home delivery service for your organic veggies or offer gardening workshops for extra income. A small roof can lead to a big business
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.