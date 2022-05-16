Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Buddha Purnima 2022: 7 Buddhist pilgrimage sites you can visit in India

    First Published May 16, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

    Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti, marks Gautam Buddha's birth anniversary. It is a significant Buddhist holiday that is observed throughout most of East Asia. The festival will be held on May 16 this year. On this occasion, let us look at the top Buddhist pilgrimage places in India.

    Dhamek Stupa, Sarnath

    The temple complex at Sarnath, located near Varanasi, is the revered spot where Buddha delivered his first speech. He preached Dhamma and established the Sangha, a monastic community in this area. Famous stupas at the location include the Dhamek Stupa (128 feet high) and the ruins of the Ashoka Pillar. It also houses the Archaeological Survey of India's oldest site museum, which displays artefacts from the 3rd century BC to the 12th century AD.

     

    Bodh Gaya

    It is one of the four major Buddhist pilgrimage destinations. The Mahabodhi Temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, comprises multiple sacred sites including the Vajrasana or Diamond Throne, an 80-foot Buddha statue, the Mahabodhi Stupa, and a lotus pond. It also has the well-known Bodhi tree, behind which Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment and became Gautam Buddha. The site also includes monasteries from many sects of Indian Buddhism, including Bhutanese, Taiwanese, Bangladeshi, Thai, and Tibetan.

    Sankasya

    After performing the double miracle, the Buddha is claimed to have returned to this ancient place after teaching the dhamma in the world of gods (devas or heavenly beings). After preaching the dhamma to his mother in heaven, the Buddha is claimed to have descended here with Indra and Brahma.

    Ladders were erected where the Buddha laid his foot on the descend in the past, but now you can see Ashoka Pillar and a shrine with an elephant where the Buddha planted his right foot on the ground.

    Kushinagar

    Kushinagar is another Buddhist pilgrimage destination because it is where Buddha gained mahaparinirvana, or nirvana after death. The site includes the Mahaparinirvana Temple, which has a reclining Buddha or 'dying Buddha' figure sculpted in the 5th century. It is expected to stand more than 20 feet tall.

    Sravasti

    Sravasti, an ancient city, is a notable Buddhist pilgrimage destination since it is where Buddha spent the most of his time after attaining enlightenment. The location is said to be where Buddha performed multiple miracles, including one in which his upper half spewed fire and his bottom half released water.

    Rajgir

    Prior to Pataliputra, Rajgir was the capital of the Magadhan Empire and was noted for its medicinal hot springs. This site is significant to Buddhists since it is where Buddha lived during the rainy season. He also gave important sermons here. The site also has Saptaparni's Buddhist cave, where the first Buddhist council was held following his death.

    Vaishali

    Vaishali, an ancient city, was regarded as one of the oldest examples of a republic. This is where the Buddha delivered his last discourse before attaining nirvana. After renunciation, his spiritual instruction began here, and it was here that he welcomed the first woman student, Gautami, into his order.

