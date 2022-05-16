Buddha Purnima 2022: 7 Buddhist pilgrimage sites you can visit in India

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti, marks Gautam Buddha's birth anniversary. It is a significant Buddhist holiday that is observed throughout most of East Asia. The festival will be held on May 16 this year. On this occasion, let us look at the top Buddhist pilgrimage places in India.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti, marks Gautam Buddha's birth anniversary. It is a significant Buddhist holiday that is observed throughout most of East Asia. The festival will be held on May 16 this year. On this occasion, let us look at the top Buddhist pilgrimage places in India. Dhamek Stupa, Sarnath The temple complex at Sarnath, located near Varanasi, is the revered spot where Buddha delivered his first speech. He preached Dhamma and established the Sangha, a monastic community in this area. Famous stupas at the location include the Dhamek Stupa (128 feet high) and the ruins of the Ashoka Pillar. It also houses the Archaeological Survey of India's oldest site museum, which displays artefacts from the 3rd century BC to the 12th century AD.

Bodh Gaya It is one of the four major Buddhist pilgrimage destinations. The Mahabodhi Temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, comprises multiple sacred sites including the Vajrasana or Diamond Throne, an 80-foot Buddha statue, the Mahabodhi Stupa, and a lotus pond. It also has the well-known Bodhi tree, behind which Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment and became Gautam Buddha. The site also includes monasteries from many sects of Indian Buddhism, including Bhutanese, Taiwanese, Bangladeshi, Thai, and Tibetan. Sankasya After performing the double miracle, the Buddha is claimed to have returned to this ancient place after teaching the dhamma in the world of gods (devas or heavenly beings). After preaching the dhamma to his mother in heaven, the Buddha is claimed to have descended here with Indra and Brahma. Ladders were erected where the Buddha laid his foot on the descend in the past, but now you can see Ashoka Pillar and a shrine with an elephant where the Buddha planted his right foot on the ground.

Kushinagar Kushinagar is another Buddhist pilgrimage destination because it is where Buddha gained mahaparinirvana, or nirvana after death. The site includes the Mahaparinirvana Temple, which has a reclining Buddha or 'dying Buddha' figure sculpted in the 5th century. It is expected to stand more than 20 feet tall. Sravasti Sravasti, an ancient city, is a notable Buddhist pilgrimage destination since it is where Buddha spent the most of his time after attaining enlightenment. The location is said to be where Buddha performed multiple miracles, including one in which his upper half spewed fire and his bottom half released water.