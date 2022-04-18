World Heritage Day 2022: Know date, significance, theme of the day
The day is observed to send an essential message to future generations about the need of carrying on our legacy and preserving our culture. It also aspires to acknowledge the work of all those who contribute to the preservation of heritage, such as architects, engineers, geographers, civil engineers, artists, and archaeologists.
Every year on April 18, Global Heritage Day is observed to raise awareness about the need of maintaining the history, variety, and fragility of world heritage sites and monuments. This unique day symbolises an appreciation for our rich culture and customs, which must be preserved.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has classified 1155 monuments as UNESCO world heritage sites in 167 countries.
Theme
This year's subject will be "Heritage and Climate," which will be celebrated via open, productive, and intergenerational exchanges.
Significance
We are all aware that ancient structures and monuments are valuable assets to the human race and the planet. Our forefathers left us with a robust cultural heritage that should not be forgotten. The World Heritage Day is an internationally recognised day dedicated to the protection and preservation of monuments and historical places, as well as the rich heritage linked with them.
The goal and importance of the day are not limited to the many historical monuments and places. It also plays an important role in preserving a community's cultural integrity. With such a rich and diverse culture, it is our responsibility not just to inherit and cherish it, but also to protect it from harm.
History
The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) suggested that April 18 be designated as World Heritage Day in 1982. Later, during the 22nd General Conference in 1983, UNSECO endorsed the date. Its goal is to increase people's awareness of cultural heritage and monuments, as well as to encourage them to preserve them. As a result, this day is also known as The International Day for Monuments and Sites.