Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Heritage Day 2022: Know date, significance, theme of the day

    First Published Apr 18, 2022, 9:06 AM IST

    The day is observed to send an essential message to future generations about the need of carrying on our legacy and preserving our culture. It also aspires to acknowledge the work of all those who contribute to the preservation of heritage, such as architects, engineers, geographers, civil engineers, artists, and archaeologists.

    Every year on April 18, Global Heritage Day is observed to raise awareness about the need of maintaining the history, variety, and fragility of world heritage sites and monuments. This unique day symbolises an appreciation for our rich culture and customs, which must be preserved.

    The day is observed to send an essential message to future generations about the need of carrying on our legacy and preserving our culture. It also aspires to acknowledge the work of all those who contribute to the preservation of heritage, such as architects, engineers, geographers, civil engineers, artists, and archaeologists.

    The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has classified 1155 monuments as UNESCO world heritage sites in 167 countries.

    Also Read | World Wildlife Day: 10 must-visit national parks of India

    Theme

    This year's subject will be "Heritage and Climate," which will be celebrated via open, productive, and intergenerational exchanges.

    Significance

    We are all aware that ancient structures and monuments are valuable assets to the human race and the planet. Our forefathers left us with a robust cultural heritage that should not be forgotten. The World Heritage Day is an internationally recognised day dedicated to the protection and preservation of monuments and historical places, as well as the rich heritage linked with them.

    The goal and importance of the day are not limited to the many historical monuments and places. It also plays an important role in preserving a community's cultural integrity. With such a rich and diverse culture, it is our responsibility not just to inherit and cherish it, but also to protect it from harm.

    Also Read | India organises global webinar on monuments protection, over 20 countries take part

    History

    The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) suggested that April 18 be designated as World Heritage Day in 1982. Later, during the 22nd General Conference in 1983, UNSECO endorsed the date. Its goal is to increase people's awareness of cultural heritage and monuments, as well as to encourage them to preserve them. As a result, this day is also known as The International Day for Monuments and Sites.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Allergy history linked to increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease: Reports - adt

    Allergy history linked to increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease: Reports

    Easter 2022: Know the date, significance, every detail about Easter eggs and bunnies - adt

    Easter 2022: Know the date, significance, every detail about Easter eggs and bunnies

    Good Friday 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp status, quotes and messages you can send to your loved ones - adt

    Good Friday 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp status, quotes and messages you can send to your loved ones

    Good Friday 2022: Know date, significance and facts about this day - adt

    Good Friday 2022: Know date, significance and facts about this day

    Baisakhi 2022 Wishes and messages to share on Facebook WhatsApp with family gcw

    Baisakhi 2022: Wishes and messages to share on Facebook, WhatsApp with family

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra shares sun-kissed Easter celebration pics with Nick Jonas drb

    Priyanka Chopra shares sun-kissed Easter celebration pics with Nick Jonas

    Google launches Switch To Android app to help users easily transfer data from an iPhone gcw

    Google launches 'Switch to Android' app to help users easily transfer data from an iPhone

    Shanghai reports three deaths due to COVID-19 since latest lockdown - adt

    Shanghai reports three deaths due to COVID-19 since latest lockdown

    World Heritage Day 2022 Taj Mahal to Bodh Gaya 5 UNESCO sites in India gcw

    World Heritage Day 2022: Taj Mahal to Bodh Gaya, 5 UNESCO sites in India

    BJP chief JP Nadda open letter Opposition rejected and dejected parties

    BJP chief Nadda: Rejected and dejected parties must change track

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon