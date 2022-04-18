World Heritage Day 2022: Know date, significance, theme of the day

The day is observed to send an essential message to future generations about the need of carrying on our legacy and preserving our culture. It also aspires to acknowledge the work of all those who contribute to the preservation of heritage, such as architects, engineers, geographers, civil engineers, artists, and archaeologists.

Every year on April 18, Global Heritage Day is observed to raise awareness about the need of maintaining the history, variety, and fragility of world heritage sites and monuments. This unique day symbolises an appreciation for our rich culture and customs, which must be preserved. The day is observed to send an essential message to future generations about the need of carrying on our legacy and preserving our culture. It also aspires to acknowledge the work of all those who contribute to the preservation of heritage, such as architects, engineers, geographers, civil engineers, artists, and archaeologists. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has classified 1155 monuments as UNESCO world heritage sites in 167 countries.

Theme This year's subject will be "Heritage and Climate," which will be celebrated via open, productive, and intergenerational exchanges. Significance We are all aware that ancient structures and monuments are valuable assets to the human race and the planet. Our forefathers left us with a robust cultural heritage that should not be forgotten. The World Heritage Day is an internationally recognised day dedicated to the protection and preservation of monuments and historical places, as well as the rich heritage linked with them. The goal and importance of the day are not limited to the many historical monuments and places. It also plays an important role in preserving a community's cultural integrity. With such a rich and diverse culture, it is our responsibility not just to inherit and cherish it, but also to protect it from harm.