You need to watch out for these six main symptoms. First, you might get new or constantly increasing headaches. Second, you could experience sudden seizures or fits even without a medical history. Third, patients often face continuous nausea, vomiting, or extreme tiredness. Fourth, you might notice changes in memory, thinking, or behavior. Fifth, people often lose strength in one arm or leg, which looks like paralysis. Finally, you could face sudden problems with your vision or speech. Some people show no early signs, as symptoms depend entirely on the tumor's location and growth rate.