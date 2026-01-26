Winter Health Guide: Habits to Follow Regularly for Strong Immunity
Winter winds, less sunlight, and changing temperatures can weaken our immunity. Here are 5 habits to prevent colds, coughs, and viral illnesses.
Lukewarm water or a herbal drink
Instead of cold water, drink lukewarm water right after waking up. You can add lemon, honey, or ginger. This helps flush out toxins and improves digestion.
You can exercise or do yoga
Doing light exercise or yoga in the morning improves blood circulation. This boosts immunity and keeps the body active all day.
Morning sunlight and fresh air
Getting 15-20 minutes of morning sun provides the body with vitamin D. This is essential for immunity.
Breakfast
Never skip your morning breakfast. In winter, eat nutritious foods like dry fruits, gooseberries, seasonal fruits, and oats.
Pay attention to mental health
Mental health is directly linked to immunity. So, be mindful to avoid excessive mental stress.
