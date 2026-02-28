Boost Kidney Health: 6 Must-Have Superfoods for People with Kidney Issues
Your diet significantly impacts kidney health, as these organs filter waste, regulate electrolytes, and maintain fluid balance. Choosing the right foods helps support kidney function, prevent damage, and promote overall wellness naturally.
Foods that kidney patients must eat
Its anti-inflammatory properties also benefit kidney health.
Cabbage is a great choice as it's low in potassium and phosphorus but packed with vitamins and fibre. You can add small amounts of it raw to salads. Its anti-inflammatory properties are also a big plus for kidney health.
Jeera water helps with digestion and reduces bloating.
Jeera (cumin) water is excellent for digestion and helps reduce that bloated feeling. You can drink it warm in the morning or sip it in small quantities throughout the day.
Apples are low in potassium and contain fibre and antioxidants to protect the kidneys.
Apples are low in potassium and a good source of fibre and antioxidants. They help control cholesterol and blood sugar, two factors that often affect kidney health.
Avoid overripe guavas as they are high in potassium.
Eating guava in moderation gives you a good dose of Vitamin C and fibre. Just make sure to avoid overripe guavas, as their potassium levels can be quite high.
Strawberries are high in antioxidants and fibre.
Strawberries are loaded with antioxidants, fibre, and Vitamin C. These antioxidants are great for protecting kidney cells. A 1/2 cup of strawberries contains about 130 mg of potassium.
Contains omega-3 fatty acids that prevent inflammation.
Fatty fish like salmon and tuna help protect the kidneys. They contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to fight inflammation in the body.
