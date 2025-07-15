Here's what happens to your body after you quit Tea after 30 days
Quitting tea leads to positive changes like better sleep and reduced stress. Fatigue and headaches are temporary. Herbal or green tea are good alternatives
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Many people in India have the habit of drinking tea as soon as they wake up. Some say that drinking tea in between work reduces stress. People drink tea for various reasons. Tea is one of the popular beverages in India.
Doctors say that excessive tea consumption is harmful to health. Even though people know the dangers of excessive tea consumption, they do not try to get out of this habit. Do you know what changes happen to the body if you stop drinking tea for 30 days?
1. Positive changes are seen in the body if you give up drinking tea for about a month. If you don't drink tea for 30 days, the caffeine content in the body decreases. Problems related to dehydration and urination go away.
2. We have heard people say that they feel relaxed when they drink tea. But when you stop drinking tea, you will get good sleep. Deep sleep makes the body and mind feel light. This reduces mental stress and you can feel relaxed and cheerful throughout the day.
3. People say that if you don't drink tea, you will feel tired, have headaches, and lack concentration at work. But this is only limited to a few days. If your body gets used to an environment without tea, such problems will not appear.
4. Instead of milk tea, you can get used to drinking herbal or green tea. Consuming these beverages offers several health benefits. Drinking lemon juice in hot water instead of tea effectively helps remove caffeine from the body.
5. Some people inevitably give up drinking tea due to their health problems. They say that tea or coffee is not a healthy drink. People suffering from stomach related problems including indigestion and pregnant and lactating women are also advised not to drink tea.