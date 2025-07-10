Chamomile tea to Lemon Water: 5 bed-time drinks that burn fat naturally
Here are 5 bedtime drinks that may help burn fat naturally while you sleep, thanks to their metabolism-boosting, detoxifying, and calming properties
Bed time drinks
Chamomile Tea
Why it works:
Chamomile tea helps improve sleep quality and reduces stress hormones like cortisol, which are linked to belly fat. It may also improve digestion.
Tip: Drink 30–45 minutes before bed for best results.
Apple Cider Vinegar Drink
Why it works:
ACV helps regulate blood sugar, reduces fat storage, and improves digestion overnight. It can curb late-night cravings too.
Tip: Mix 1 tbsp ACV in warm water with a dash of cinnamon or honey (optional).
Turmeric Milk (Golden Milk)
Why it works:
Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties and may block fat storage. The milk (use almond or low-fat) also helps you sleep better.
Tip: Add a pinch of black pepper to boost absorption of curcumin.
Ginger Tea
Why it works:
Ginger promotes digestion, reduces inflammation, and increases calorie burn. It can also suppress appetite naturally.
Tip: Add a slice of lemon or a bit of turmeric for added benefits.
Warm Lemon Water with Honey
Why it works:
Lemon detoxifies the liver and boosts metabolism. Honey provides natural sugar that fuels fat-burning hormones during sleep.
Tip: Use lukewarm water to avoid harming enzymes in honey.