Goan Cashew

Goa's state fruit is cashew. Due to the fact that the majority of Goa's cashew crops are organic, the state is known for its superior quality of kernels. Since the Portuguese introduced it to Goa, seed propagation has been the primary method of cultivation. The Portuguese name "Caju" is the source of the English term Cashew. In Goa, the indigenous Konkani language refers to it as "Caju" or "Kaju."

The tall, evergreen Goa cashew plant may reach a height of 12 meters and a spread of 25 meters. It has a strong drainage capacity and can be grown in practically any kind of soil. Goa's hilly regions are primarily covered in sandy to laterite soil, which is ideal for this crop. Goa cashews are renowned for their balanced nutritional profile and tasty, pleasant flavour.

Cashew Feni

Made from the fermented juice of cashew apples, Cashew Feni is a distinctive and beloved Goan beverage. Feni provides a genuine glimpse of Goa's dynamic culture with its robust flavour and centuries-old tradition. Known for its artisanal production techniques and distinct kick, this strong vodka is frequently used as a celebration beverage.