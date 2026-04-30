TAIP, the airline of Portuguese India, operated in Goa, Daman and Diu from 1955 to 1961. Rare archival visuals and videos have resurfaced online, showing its colonial-era aviation history and final evacuation flights before Goa’s annexation.

Even after India gained independence in 1947, not all territories on the subcontinent immediately became part of the Union. Portuguese-controlled regions such as Goa, Daman and Diu remained under colonial rule until 1961. The Portuguese had established their foothold in Goa as early as 1510 and gradually expanded their administration over the centuries, forming what was known as Portuguese India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During this colonial period, an unusual and lesser-known aviation service operated under the name TAIP, short for Transportes Aéreos da Índia Portuguesa. This state-run airline functioned from 1955 until the end of Portuguese rule in 1961.

Why TAIP Was Started?

TAIP was created by the Portuguese administration to maintain independent air connectivity for its Indian territories. It also served a strategic purpose, helping bypass restrictions and limited access routes amid rising tensions between India and Portugal over Goa’s political status.

To support the airline, dedicated aviation infrastructure was developed in Goa, Daman and Diu. This enabled Portuguese-operated aircraft to function independently without relying on Indian airspace or facilities.

Rare Visuals Resurface Online

Decades later, TAIP has unexpectedly returned to public discussion after rare historical photographs surfaced online. Shared on social media, these images show airline tickets, aircraft interiors, crew members, pilots, and air hostesses dressed in distinctive white sarees, drawing widespread curiosity.

Final Flights Before Annexation

As tensions escalated, Goa was finally integrated into India on December 19, 1961. Just a day earlier, TAIP operated its last critical evacuation flights. On December 18, only one DC-4 aircraft was stationed at Dabolim Airport. Despite bombing during the operation, the aircraft managed to escape along with a TAP Portugal plane.

After emergency runway repairs that night, two flights departed for Karachi, eventually continuing onward to Lisbon. Soon after, TAIP ceased all operations permanently.

Following annexation, Goa along with Daman and Diu became a Union Territory. Goa was reorganised as a district in 1965 and later attained statehood on May 30, 1987. Daman and Diu remained a separate Union Territory.

Online Reactions To TAIP Legacy

Social media users have reacted with fascination to the rediscovered history of the airline.

One user commented: “The TAIP air hostesses wore white saree as their uniform. This was long before Air India adopted saree as their air hostesses uniform.”

A second user commented: “I have a letter in my collection, delivered in the inaugural journey of TAIP from Goa to Portugal.”