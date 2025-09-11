Image Credit : stockPhoto

Rotis are healthier than rice. Rice is high in carbs, which can lead to weight gain and increased blood sugar. That's why people with diabetes or those looking to slim down often avoid it. In South India, many dieters choose rotis over rice.

There are many types of rotis, including ragi, jowar, and wheat. Have you ever checked the nutritional content of your roti? What nutrients does each type offer? Let's hear what renowned oncologist Dr. Mohan Vamsi has to say about the benefits of different rotis.