    Best places to visit in September: Discover India’s natural splendors and cultural wonders

    September is an ideal time to explore India's diverse landscapes, with places like Srinagar, Udaipur, Amritsar, Varanasi, and Kerala highlighting their distinct beauty and cultural depth.
     

    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 9:56 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    September highlights India’s diverse landscapes and rich culture, revealing its hidden gems. From the tranquil lakes of Srinagar and Udaipur's majestic palaces to Amritsar’s spiritual depth and Varanasi’s timeless allure, this month is perfect for discovering India’s exceptional beauty and heritage.

    Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

    In September, Srinagar’s tranquil lakes and vibrant houseboats create a serene escape. Enjoy crisp, warm mornings for a peaceful ride on Dal Lake, making it the perfect time to explore the city’s natural beauty.

    Udaipur, Rajasthan

    September highlights Udaipur’s charm as the "City of Lakes" and "Venice of the East." The Rajput-era palaces and serene lakes offer a picturesque blend of history, culture, and stunning scenery, ideal for an immersive experience.

     

    Amritsar, Punjab

    In September, Amritsar’s pleasant weather enhances the experience of visiting the Golden Temple. The city’s rich arts, culture, and local crafts shine, making it a compelling destination for spiritual and cultural exploration.

    Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh:

    September is perfect for experiencing Varanasi’s spiritual and serene atmosphere. The city’s timeless charm and sacred Ganges River offer a unique opportunity for solitude and spiritual connection, providing an enriching cultural experience.
     

