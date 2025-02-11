'Kadhalikka Neramillai' actress Nitya Menen inspired 7 Styling tips to boost your confidence

Nitya Menen is one of the most loved south Indian Actresses. Her journey has been incredible from love stories to National award. This actress has been a true epitome of beauty by embracing herself just as she is. Nitya always spoke about the importance of self acceptance and self confidence. Her recent film Thiruchitrambalam got her the National Award where Nitya revealed her plan to slowly leave movies but she couldn't do it after she got the National Award. Let's have a look the Best confidence boosting styling tips from Nitya Menen.



1. Embrace Simplicity:

Nitya often opts for plain fabrics with elegant stripes. She doesn't go for top embelishments that are too dominating on her outfit to promote natural elegance.



2. Traditional and Modern Balance:

Nitya always looks for outfits that are comfortable and also closer to her traditions. She can effortlessly carry a saree with elegance and also modern fits with the same elegance.



3. Prioritize comfort:

The most important thing that matters to Nitya is comfort. She has been vocal about this topic many times. She always chooses dresses that she is comfortable to wear. More than the judgement and pressue of appearing a certain way at a particular event, She always chooses comfortable clothes.



4.Accessories:

Nitya Menen pays attention to the accessories that she is styling with the outfit. To create an elegant and neat look, Nitya often picks the accessories that go well with the outfit without outshining the dress. These choices makes big difference.



5. Embrace Natural Beauty:

The key point in her styling is her natural beauty. Nitya doesn't go for heavy and cakey make up with big eye lashes and colors. She always keeps it natural and in co ordination with the event and the outfit to make it look elegant.



6. Experiment with Colors and Textures:

Being a certain way, we are always told to wear a certain colors and clothes to look better in the societal standards. But Nitya proves the importance of experimenting with different textures and colors to feel confident in whatever we wear.



7. Confidence is Key:

To style any outfit, The only key is to wear your confidence first. Being confident in whatever you wear is within you. and when you are confident about yourself in whatever you wear, Nothing else matters. You should like what you wrar and how you look. This is the frst step to self acceptance.

Latest Videos