Gold prices in Delhi fell for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, October 14, with the precious metal losing Rs 1,800 per 10 grams as the rupee strengthened against the US dollar. Silver prices also extended their decline, falling Rs 5,000 per kilogram as weak international market trends weighed on domestic bullion rates.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9% purity fell to Rs 1,50,800 per 10 grams, including all taxes, from Rs 1,52,600 on Tuesday. Silver declined to Rs 2,21,000 per kilogram from the previous close of Rs 2,26,000.

The latest fall has taken gold's decline to Rs 3,600 since October 9, while silver has lost Rs 7,500 over the same period. The continued weakness comes as investors watch currency movements, global precious metal prices and upcoming US inflation data for clues about the market's next direction.