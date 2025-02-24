Belly Fat Loss Tips: Drink THIS with buttermilk to melt abdominal fat

Excess weight is a common problem today. Many try various tips to reduce accumulated body fat. But drinking buttermilk with this one ingredient daily is enough. It melts the fat around the waist like ice. Find out what that ingredient is.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Drinking buttermilk in summer is very good for health. But did you know that you can lose weight by adding a little ginger to it? Yes. It sounds surprising, but it's true. The nutrients in buttermilk and ginger play a key role in weight loss. Drinking buttermilk with ginger every day helps in weight loss and melts the fat around the waist. Let's see how here.

Nutrients in Buttermilk:

Buttermilk is a good drink in summer. It has countless health benefits. 100 ml of buttermilk contains 40 calories. Buttermilk is lower in fat and calories than milk. It is a good source of protein and calcium. Buttermilk contains some sodium, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamins. Buttermilk contains calcium, protein, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and good bacteria. So it is the best choice for those who want to lose weight.

Benefits of Buttermilk:

The calcium in buttermilk helps keep bones strong. It also contains probiotics that help keep the gut healthy and boost immunity. The acid in it eliminates digestive problems.

How to make buttermilk and ginger drink?

Put some yogurt in a mixer jar, add a small piece of ginger cut into small pieces, add enough salt and grind well. Pour it directly into a glass and drink it without straining. You can add cumin powder to it if you want. If you drink this drink regularly, you can see a good change soon.

Keep these in mind:

Do some exercise every day to lose weight. Walk every day if possible. Eat healthy foods. Drink this drink along with them. If you exercise daily and drink this drink, the fat around the waist will be completely melted in 30 days.

