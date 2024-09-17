Bananas to Pineapple- Here are fruits you should NEVER refrigerate

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    While it's common to store fruits in the refrigerator, some fruits should never be subjected to cold temperatures. Refrigerating fruits like bananas, tomatoes, avocados, and citrus fruits can negatively impact their flavor, texture, and nutritional value.

    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 8:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 8:30 PM IST

    Refrigerating Fruits

    Many people say that fruits should be kept in the fridge to keep them fresh for a long time. The fridge is filled with various ingredients from leftover rice, curry to chapati, bread, pulses, cold drinks, fruits and vegetables. In fact, if you keep fruits in the fridge, they will last longer. It doesn't spoil quickly.

    But some fruits should never be kept in the fridge. Because keeping fruits in the fridge spoils their taste. Nutrients are also reduced. Now let's know which fruits should not be kept in the fridge.

    Bananas: Bananas are very famous all over the world. They are not even expensive. But these fruits taste good. That's why everyone eats these fruits. However, many people buy enough fruits for a week and keep them in the fridge. This prevents the fruits from spoiling quickly. But the cold temperature in the fridge turns bananas brown. Also the taste of the fruit changes. This means it slows down the ripening process of the fruit. This makes them soft. This causes them to lose their nutrients. To keep bananas fresh longer, always keep them out of direct sunlight. It should also be stored at room temperature.

    Tomatoes: Many people keep tomatoes in the fridge. Because it prevents them from spoiling quickly. The cool temperature causes tomatoes to lose their flavor. They become soft. Keep tomatoes out of direct sunlight and store at room temperature in a basket. They will last for several days. Avocado Avocados should never be refrigerated. Because avocados don't ripen properly in cold temperatures. Keeping them in the fridge completely spoils their taste. They become soft. Avocados should always be stored at room temperature. You can refrigerate avocados to keep them longer once they are ripe.

    Pineapple: Many people also keep pineapple in the fridge. But pineapples should not be refrigerated until they are fully ripe. Because the cold temperature stops the ripening process. This dries out the pineapple and makes it tasteless. Once the pineapple is ripe, you can keep them for a few days.

    Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits like lemons and oranges should not be kept in the fridge for a long time. Because citrus fruits lose their flavor in cold temperatures. They dry up. You can store these fruits at room temperature. However, you can refrigerate citrus juice for a few days.

