Haircut steps : 7 things to consider before cutting you hair

Face Shape:

Determine your face shape (round, oval, square, heart, etc.) as different shapes may complement specific haircuts better.

Hair Type and Texture:

Understand your hair type (straight, wavy, curly) and texture (fine, medium, coarse). The right haircut can work with your natural hair, making it easier to style and manage.
 

Lifestyle:

Consider your daily routine and activities. Your haircut should be practical for your lifestyle. 
 

Maintenance:

 Shorter styles often require less maintenance, while longer ones might need more care.
 

Personal Style:

Your haircut should align with your personal style and the image you want to project. Your haircut should reflect your personality.

Hair Health:

If your hair is damaged or needs special care, consult with your stylist. They can suggest cuts that promote hair health and minimize further damage.
 

