Haircut steps : 7 things to consider before cutting you hair

Lifestyle
Determine your face shape (round, oval, square, heart, etc.) as different shapes may complement specific haircuts better.
Understand your hair type (straight, wavy, curly) and texture (fine, medium, coarse). The right haircut can work with your natural hair, making it easier to style and manage.
Consider your daily routine and activities. Your haircut should be practical for your lifestyle.
Shorter styles often require less maintenance, while longer ones might need more care.
Your haircut should align with your personal style and the image you want to project. Your haircut should reflect your personality.
If your hair is damaged or needs special care, consult with your stylist. They can suggest cuts that promote hair health and minimize further damage.