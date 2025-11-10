- Home
Baba Vanga's predictions for 2026 are once again in the spotlight. She warned that this year will witness a world war, economic crisis, natural disasters, and the growing threat of artificial intelligence (AI).
Baba Vanga's Predictions
Baba Vanga's 2026 predictions are a hot topic. The Bulgarian mystic, who died in 1996, is known for prophecies that often come true, causing a stir for the year ahead.
Will there be a major war in 2026?
A top prediction for 2026 is a major war starting in the East, leading to the West's "destruction." A powerful leader from Russia is also prophesied to emerge as "Lord of the World."
Baba Vanga warned of economic hardship
The war will trigger economic shifts and hardship. Inflation and rising gold prices are expected. The year will also see peak climate change, with floods, heatwaves, and quakes.
AI will dominate human life
In 2026, AI will become more powerful, heavily impacting jobs. The changes will be so rapid and profound that humans may struggle to control them, leading to many challenges.
Will there be contact with aliens in 2026?
According to Baba Vanga, humanity might try to contact other worlds in 2026. While there's no scientific proof, it would be a historic moment for mankind if it happens.