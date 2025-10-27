Gold Rush Coming? Baba Vanga's 2026 Prediction Stuns Investors
According to the prediction of Bulgarian clairvoyant Baba Vanga, it's being discussed that gold prices will skyrocket in 2026. This is seen as a major warning for investors, but also an opportunity.
About Baba Vanga and Gold
The prediction by Bulgarian clairvoyant Baba Vanga that gold prices will skyrocket in 2026 has sparked a huge debate. Experts say gold will again become a safe-haven investment amid a global economic crisis.
Gold Price
After recently hitting a peak, gold prices fell by up to Rs. 1,836 in a few days. But it's said that gold will rise again during the upcoming financial crisis. It's worth remembering that gold rose by up to 50% during the last recession.
Baba Vanga's Prediction
According to experts' predictions, gold could rise by 25%-40% by Diwali 2026. This means 10 grams of 24-carat gold could cost between Rs. 1.62 lakh and Rs. 1.82 lakh. Global trade crises, inflation, and banking crises are the reasons for this.
Gold Price in 2026
This is a warning signal for investors. Although gold is a safe asset in the long run, there's a risk of a sudden rise followed by a fall. So, it's essential to monitor economic fundamentals and market data before investing.