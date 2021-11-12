  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Today's Horoscope, November 12, 2021: Those in Scorpio may face humiliation, Virgo's wish will be fulfilled

    First Published Nov 12, 2021, 9:22 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Friday, November 12, is the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Here's how the day will be for you.

    Astrology Todays Horoscope November 12, 2021 Rashifal What the star signs say

    Friday, November 12, is the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. The festival of Gopashtami will be celebrated on this day. On this day, the sunrise was in Dhanishta Nakshatra. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will start from around 7.30 pm, which will remain till the end of the night. On Friday, due to Dhanishta Nakshatra being first and then Shatabhisha Nakshatra, the auspicious yog of Soumya is being formed on this day. The effect of both these auspicious yogs will be visible on all the zodiac signs.

    Also Read: November 2021 horoscope

    Astrology Todays Horoscope November 12, 2021 Rashifal What the star signs say

    Representative Image: Aries

    Aries

    Today, you may get money from a friend due to which your financial condition will be strengthened. Despite being busy you will be able to find time for your family members. Today is going to be a worrysome day for you. You will be busy in getting your child an admission into an educational institution.

    Astrology Todays Horoscope November 12, 2021 Rashifal What the star signs say

    Representative Image: Taurus

    Taurus

    Today your will be elated to see your life partner's career growth. Those who are trying to get a job will definitely get success today. Today you have to be conscious about your health. If you have any physical pain, then you must take medical advice immediately or it may take the form of some serious ailment in the future.

    Astrology Todays Horoscope November 12, 2021 Rashifal What the star signs say

    Representative Image: Gemini

    Gemini 

    Students will see their intelligence evolve, which will benefit them. Today will be moderately fruitful for you. You will be happy to see your work getting done, but there will be some people who may create obstacles due to which your mind will be a little disturbed.

    Astrology Todays Horoscope November 12, 2021 Rashifal What the star signs say

    Representative Image: Cancer zodiac

    Cancer

    You will be in happy mood as some family property finds its way to you. You may even organize a party with family members today to celebrate the occasion. However, you will be a little worried about your slow-moving business. Today will be very fruitful for you. You will actively participate in social events. 

    Astrology Todays Horoscope November 12, 2021 Rashifal What the star signs say

    Representative Image: Leo

    Leo 

    Avoid getting into an argument with seniors at the workplace today or it may adversely impact your promotion and salary increase. Today will be a successful day for you financially. You may have to go to court with regards to a legal dispute. Efforts to strengthen the financial condition will be successful.

    Astrology Todays Horoscope November 12, 2021 Rashifal What the star signs say

    Representative Image: Virgo

    Virgo 

    Today, avoid giving advice at work to others at the expense of important work pendig with you. Ignoring this could see important work getting delayed or postponed for a long time. Today is going to be a normal day for you. However, if you were wishing for something, it may surely come true.

    Astrology Todays Horoscope November 12, 2021 Rashifal What the star signs say

    Representative Image: Libra

    Libra

    You will end a dispute with your offspring today with advice from your spouse. Today will be a day that brings you respect and prestige in society. At the workplace, do not hand over your work for others to complete for it may create major trouble for you in future. 

    Astrology Todays Horoscope November 12, 2021 Rashifal What the star signs say

    Representative Image: Scorpio

    Scorpio

    Today, you will get a chance to start a new project in your business. At the workplace, you may have to face humiliation today. You may participate in an auspicious program with your family members. 

    Astrology Todays Horoscope November 12, 2021 Rashifal What the star signs say

    Representative Image: Sagittarius

    Sagittarius 

    Today you will try to control your rising expenses, but you will be unsuccessful in that. You can get some good news in the evening, due to which your luck will increase. Today there are signs of change in the field of work. This will be moderately fruitful day for you.

    Astrology Todays Horoscope November 12, 2021 Rashifal What the star signs say

    Representative Image: Capricorn

    Capricorn

    You may buy a gift for your loved one, but you need to keep your expenses in check. Today you will be in a troubled state of mind. Your family responsibilities may increase. Those in business will get some new opportunities today. 

    Astrology Todays Horoscope November 12, 2021 Rashifal What the star signs say

    Representative Image: Aquarius

    Aquarius 

    If you have to make any changes in your business today, then think very carefully. Today you may take the child for a walk outside. In the evening, a sudden guest may arrive in the family today. Students linked to politics may see growth in their influence and stature.

    Astrology Todays Horoscope November 12, 2021 Rashifal What the star signs say

    Representative Image: Pisces

    Pisces

    If you are in business with a foreign company, then you will benefit from it. Today, a new energy will be infused in love life. If the discord in the family had been going on for a long time, then today it will end. Today will bring you happiness. You have to stop negative thoughts from coming into your mind. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Know the correct time to sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular diseases Details inside gcw

    Know the correct time to sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular diseases? Details inside

    Video Icon
    Sexual traits and intimate relationships: Zodiac signs that are a turn off in the bedroom-dnm

    Sexual traits and intimate relationships: Zodiac signs that are a turn off in the bedroom

    Video Icon
    These post Diwali detox tips that can help weight your loss journey and stay in shape-dnm

    These post Diwali detox tips that can help weight your loss journey and stay in shape

    Video Icon
    Govardhan puja 2021: Date, time, significance; everything you need to know

    Govardhan puja 2021: Date, time, significance; everything you need to know

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2021 Lighting diya at home 3 Vaastu points to keep in mind

    Diwali 2021: Lighting a 'diya' at home? Follow these 3 Vaastu pointers

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Kashmir 3 terrorists eliminated in 24 hours; security forces foil suicide attack plot

    3 terrorists eliminated in 24 hours; security forces foil suicide attack plot

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is traumatized, shaken after drugs incident; here's what Khan is doing for son NOW RCB

    Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is traumatized, shaken after drugs incident; here's what Khan is doing for son NOW

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Heavy rains reduce as depression weakens; red alert withdrawn; death toll at 14-dnm

    Chennai rains: Heavy rains reduce as depression weakens; red alert withdrawn; death toll at 14

    Video Icon
    Duck participates in New York City marathon in little red shoes; viral video - gps

    Duck participates in New York City marathon in little red shoes; viral video

    Video Icon
    Petrol Diesel price today November 12 Crude oil rate dips, but fuel costs are unchanged in India

    Petrol, Diesel price today, November 12: Crude oil rate dips, but fuel costs unchanged in India

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon