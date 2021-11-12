Today's Horoscope, November 12, 2021: Those in Scorpio may face humiliation, Virgo's wish will be fulfilled

Friday, November 12, is the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Here's how the day will be for you.

Friday, November 12, is the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. The festival of Gopashtami will be celebrated on this day. On this day, the sunrise was in Dhanishta Nakshatra. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will start from around 7.30 pm, which will remain till the end of the night. On Friday, due to Dhanishta Nakshatra being first and then Shatabhisha Nakshatra, the auspicious yog of Soumya is being formed on this day. The effect of both these auspicious yogs will be visible on all the zodiac signs. Also Read: November 2021 horoscope

Aries Today, you may get money from a friend due to which your financial condition will be strengthened. Despite being busy you will be able to find time for your family members. Today is going to be a worrysome day for you. You will be busy in getting your child an admission into an educational institution.

Taurus Today your will be elated to see your life partner's career growth. Those who are trying to get a job will definitely get success today. Today you have to be conscious about your health. If you have any physical pain, then you must take medical advice immediately or it may take the form of some serious ailment in the future.

Gemini Students will see their intelligence evolve, which will benefit them. Today will be moderately fruitful for you. You will be happy to see your work getting done, but there will be some people who may create obstacles due to which your mind will be a little disturbed.

Cancer You will be in happy mood as some family property finds its way to you. You may even organize a party with family members today to celebrate the occasion. However, you will be a little worried about your slow-moving business. Today will be very fruitful for you. You will actively participate in social events.

Leo Avoid getting into an argument with seniors at the workplace today or it may adversely impact your promotion and salary increase. Today will be a successful day for you financially. You may have to go to court with regards to a legal dispute. Efforts to strengthen the financial condition will be successful.

Virgo Today, avoid giving advice at work to others at the expense of important work pendig with you. Ignoring this could see important work getting delayed or postponed for a long time. Today is going to be a normal day for you. However, if you were wishing for something, it may surely come true.

Libra You will end a dispute with your offspring today with advice from your spouse. Today will be a day that brings you respect and prestige in society. At the workplace, do not hand over your work for others to complete for it may create major trouble for you in future.

Scorpio Today, you will get a chance to start a new project in your business. At the workplace, you may have to face humiliation today. You may participate in an auspicious program with your family members.

Sagittarius Today you will try to control your rising expenses, but you will be unsuccessful in that. You can get some good news in the evening, due to which your luck will increase. Today there are signs of change in the field of work. This will be moderately fruitful day for you.

Capricorn You may buy a gift for your loved one, but you need to keep your expenses in check. Today you will be in a troubled state of mind. Your family responsibilities may increase. Those in business will get some new opportunities today.

Aquarius If you have to make any changes in your business today, then think very carefully. Today you may take the child for a walk outside. In the evening, a sudden guest may arrive in the family today. Students linked to politics may see growth in their influence and stature.

