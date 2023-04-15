Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you in a live-in relationship? These are some rules you must follow

    First Published Apr 15, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    The concept of a 'live-in relationship' has become very popular now. However, before committing to this lifestyle, one must follow these guidelines to help them understand one another better and grow peacefully. 

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Willingness: If you are both on the same page, considering living with your lover is pretty exciting. But since it's such a big step, you should only do it if both of you are ready. This means that both of you must realise that this live-in arrangement is the next phase of your relationship. Discuss the advantages and disadvantages, and check to see if you agree.
     

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Work division: It's both exciting and intimidating for you to live with your partner. Nonetheless, allocating the chores among oneself is crucial to have a healthy partnership. This will aid in fewer disputes and misconceptions about what must be done. Last but not least, remember to establish ground rules so that both of you know what is expected of you in your relationship. Early establishment of these guidelines can help you avoid future disputes.
     

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Finances: When beginning a live-in relationship, finances are an essential element to consider. The topic of finances should be covered, as well as how you would split up any ongoing debts each spouse may have. It would help if you also discuss any previous obligations, shared accounts, and employment. Here, creating an emergency fund, talking about savings, and putting up a budget will help you ensure that your financial situation is solid for the duration of your live-in relationship.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Maintaining spaces and boundaries: Living with your spouse is undoubtedly a wonderful experience but requires open and honest communication. You should respect each other's needs and personal space while establishing ground rules for handling disagreements. This is what open communication entails. This will make it more likely that both parties will be satisfied with their living situation. Furthermore, it will foster a climate of tremendous respect, equilibrium, and understanding in your relationship when you openly express your expectations and guidelines for a live-in relationship.

     

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Fulfil Your Dreams: Entering into a live-in relationship with your spouse means more quality time, breakfasts in bed, late-night dates, and, most significantly, the need to carve out time from your busy schedule to see each other is gone. Due to these factors, living together is ideal for exploring and experiencing life with your partner. It enables you to develop an intimate relationship without being constrained by social norms.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Poila Baisakh 2023: Subho Nobo Borsho wishes, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes, messages to share on Bengali New Year RBA

    Happy Poila Baisakh 2023: Subho Nobo Borsho wishes, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes, messages to share

    Daily Horoscope for April 15 2023 Aquarius Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Cancer Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 15, 2023: Be cautious Aries, Taurus; good day for Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for April 15 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 15, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    What is Hemophilia? Know about the genetic disorder, complications and to manage common co-occurring condition RBA

    What is Hemophilia? Know about the genetic disorder, complications and to manage common co-occurring condition

    Vishu 2023: Major Lord Krishna temples in Kerala to witness Vishu celebration!! anr

    Vishu 2023: Major Lord Krishna temples in Kerala to witness Vishu celebration!!

    Recent Stories

    Happy Poila Baisakh 2023: Subho Nobo Borsho wishes, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes, messages to share on Bengali New Year RBA

    Happy Poila Baisakh 2023: Subho Nobo Borsho wishes, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes, messages to share

    Vishu 2023 Messages wishes images to share on Facebook WhatsApp with loved ones on Malayalam New Year gcw

    Vishu 2023: Messages, wishes, images to share on Facebook/WhatsApp with loved ones

    Daily Horoscope for April 15 2023 Aquarius Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Cancer Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 15, 2023: Be cautious Aries, Taurus; good day for Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for April 15 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 15, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook's ton ensures significant SRH victory over KKR, netizens amazed-ayh

    IPL 2023: Harry Brook's ton ensures significant SRH victory over KKR, netizens amazed

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon