Are you getting married? Few tips all brides should keep in mind

Weddings are a whirlwind activity since many family, friends, and coworkers are often present. You could be surrounded by many individuals who organise the evening's itinerary and make travel arrangements for guests flying in for the ceremony. It doesn't get any more significant than this, though, for the bride.



However, there are smaller, more important details that most brides neglect to organise before the wedding. So that you can cross them off your list, have a look at what they are.

Before doing your makeup, put on a robe:

You can forget to bring a robe that you put on after getting dressed but before your makeup is finished if you have your cosmetics done at the venue. However, without one, your lehenga can get stained with blush, setting spray, or foundation. Pack this to ensure a faultless appearance!

Wedding necessities:

Keep some extra money in hand. Before the big day, you undoubtedly paid for the cake, the decorations, the photographer, and even your makeup. However, you can discover that the merchants ask for gratuities from the bride or groom when they perform their services. To tip correctly, you must carry some little change.

Emergency Kit:

An emergency pack is one of the essential items to have on your wedding day. This will cover everything from over-the-counter remedies for unpleasant but sudden illnesses, including flatulence, nausea, and fever. Additionally, it ought to have extra hooks and buttons and sewing supplies in case your wedding day dress rips or requires some minor changes.

