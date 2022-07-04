Is your dog's birthday coming? Here are 5 must-try cakes for your pooch

Ensure that our canines may celebrate their birthdays with a cake or cupcakes produced entirely of safe products for pets. We spoke to Yashika Arora founder of Paw Petisserie, who gave us some great options on dog's cake

Ever thought of making your pet’s birthday extra special? Here to make your pet’s birthday a day to remember with their wide range of cakes, cupcakes, ice creams, and a whole gamut of treats! Why should human beings have all the fun for their birthday?

With the idea of making sure our pets get to enjoy their birthdays with a cake/cupcakes just like we humans do, which is made out of all pet-safe ingredients.

Not only is the idea of making cakes for dogs exciting and challenging, but it is also important to curate a menu keeping in mind the ingredients, which are safe for dogs. Using only real foods without preservatives is paramount.

Here’s a list of 5 cakes that your dog would love to gobble on his/her birthday:

1. Chicken and Cheese: One of the best-selling flavours on the menu which makes all the chicken lovers go crazy.

2. Banana Peanut Butter and Oats: Another best-selling flavour that is a favourite of peanut butter and banana lovers

3. Apple and Peanut Butter Delight: This is the best choice for all dogs who do not eat grains at all. This flourless cake is full of protein and has the delicious flavor of peanut butter all over!

4. Pumpkin: This is the best option for all the health-conscious doggos out there who want to have a little bit of fun with a whole lot of care.

5. Coconut and Honey: Coconut is a super food for dogs. Adding a little coconut flavour such as coconut oil can make even the fussiest of eaters drool.

Also gives you the freedom of customizing the goodies according to your fur baby’s liking/preference or if there are any dietary restrictions. You can also order ice creams for your pets to beat the heat this summer.

Single-ingredient treats are also available like chicken ice cream, salmon ice cream, chicken jerky, mutton chops, and a lot more! A key feature of the products by Pet bakeries is that they contain no gluten, no sugar, no salt, no preservatives, no artificial flavours, and no artificial colours!

This is what we call the best way to pamper your fur babies with the right kind of products without any guilt.

And that's not it, the cakes and cupcake designs offered by Pet bakeries are as cute as your four-legged companion. The best-selling cake design is their Doggo Face cake. It’s importable not to fall in love with its cuteness.