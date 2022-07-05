Did you know sex has these 10 health benefits?

If you thought that sex only gives you pleasure, you may want to check out these 10 surprising benefits it has on you and your partner’s health!

Who doesn’t love having sex with their partner? It helps you bond on an emotional level, and release those happy hormones and dopamine that keep your relationship strong as well as your mind. But its benefits go beyond just the four walls of a bedroom! While has multiple benefits but it also has these 10 surprising health benefits that you may not have been aware of. So, here is a lowdown for you on how can be beneficial for your and your partner’s health.

Keeps your immune system in check: As surprising as it may sound, people who are sexually active, take lesser sick leaves. Those who have sex frequently, have higher levels of what your body needs to defend itself against germs, viruses, and other intruders.

Help boosts your libido: If you are someone who wants to have a longing sex life, know that having sex does not only make your sex life better but also helps in improving your libido.

Women's bladder control gets improved: If you are a woman, you sure want to have a better bladder. And for this, you would be surprised to know that sex does help with it. As per reports, when you have good sex and your orgasm, it eventually strengthens your bladder.

Helps control blood pressure: There are reports that suggest that sex and lower blood pressure go hand in hand. Some experts are of the opinion that good sex leads to lower blood pressure in an individual.

A great way of exercise! This is something that most of us have surely heard. Sex is considered one of the greatest forms of exercise. Though it may not replace the calories you will burn while running, it does counts! It is believed that sex uses about five calories per minute. Lowers the risk of a heart attack: If you have a good sex life with your partner, you sure will have a healthy heart too! Experts are of the opinion that besides controlling the bladder and lowering blood pressure, good sex life also leads to a lower risk of a heart attack.

