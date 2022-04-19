Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hair care: Revive your dull locks with these superfoods

    First Published Apr 19, 2022, 9:24 PM IST

    Thick healthy hair is possible and there are certain superfoods, which, if included in your diet can help you have better health and better hair too.

    Most people today have hair-related issues. Be it hair fall, dandruff, frizzy hair, lifeless hair, limp hair, lusterless hair, or damaged hair, split ends, scanty hair, and thin hair, the list is endless.

    Our skin as well as hair require extra time and care as both of these are subjected to harsh chemicals through cleansing agents, pollution, chemically-grown fruits and vegetables, harsh water, stress and tension, improper nutrition, lack of proper sleep, exercise and inadequate intake of water.

    Thick healthy hair is possible and there are certain superfoods, which, if included in your diet can help you have better health and better hair too! Try these super foods and see a marked difference in the quality of your hair.

    Pumpkin Seeds: Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc and this helps cellular production, cell division and growth to form keratin, a protein that makes up hair. Zinc is known to preserve the hair colour and can also be found in lentils, sesame seeds, lamb, chickpeas and oysters. Zinc also prevents dandruff, further keeping hair fall at bay.

    Avocado: This fruit is excellent for hair growth and thickness as it contains high amounts of copper that builds up collagen and elastin of the skin that holds the hair follicles. The copper content in shellfish, whole grains, dark leafy vegetables like spinach and methi (fenugreek),beans and legumes also helps balance the hormones so the hair grows strong and aids other reactions in the scalp that strengthen  lipids in the hair.

    Eggs: Eggs promote hair growth and not only make them thicker but stronger as well. Eggs also come loaded with a combination of protein and biotin, both of which are super nutrients for healthy hair.

    Fatty Fish: Fish like mackerel, salmon and herring are super foods for the hair as they are abundantly rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Salmon is loaded with vitamin D and protein, which supports strong hair and a healthy scalp.

    Berries: High in antioxidants, berries are a superfood for hair. The high antioxidant content helps protect hair follicles from damage. Strawberries, blueberries, and cranberries; these robust juicy fruits are rich in vitamin C, which aids in collagen production and iron absorption, two factors that promote hair growth.

     

    Sweet Potatoes: A medium-sized sweet potato contains enough beta-carotene to provide more than four times  your daily vitamin A needs. Include this easily available vegetable in your daily diet and see the improvement in your hair.

    Spinach: It is one of my all time personal favourites and is full of nutrients like vitamin A and C, iron and folate. Being a great plant-based source of iron, it helps red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body and fuels the metabolism to aid growth and repair hair damage. Vitamin A found in these dark leaves helps the skin glands produce sebum, which in turn keeps the hair and scalp moisturised and healthy.

    Soybean: The presence of spermidine, a compound that promotes hair growth, makes soybean an absolute essential as a nutritional supplement for active hair growth. Include this in recipes with stews, soups, salads, etc. on a regular basis in your diet to see a marked improvement in hair growth.

    Meat: This is a great source of protein absolutely essential for hair growth. Red meat in particular is a rich source of iron, which helps promote hair growth and should be included in your diet 3-4 times a week.
     

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Allergy history linked to increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease: Reports - adt

    Allergy history linked to increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease: Reports

    Easter 2022: Know the date, significance, every detail about Easter eggs and bunnies - adt

    Easter 2022: Know the date, significance, every detail about Easter eggs and bunnies

    Good Friday 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp status, quotes and messages you can send to your loved ones - adt

    Good Friday 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp status, quotes and messages you can send to your loved ones

    Good Friday 2022: Know date, significance and facts about this day - adt

    Good Friday 2022: Know date, significance and facts about this day

    Baisakhi 2022 Wishes and messages to share on Facebook WhatsApp with family gcw

    Baisakhi 2022: Wishes and messages to share on Facebook, WhatsApp with family

    Recent Stories

    Ever seen the most miniature blender? Woman prepares latte in it; watch amazing video-tgy

    Ever seen the most miniature blender? Woman prepares latte in it; watch amazing video

    Turkish chef sends kebab into space; watch to know what happens next-tgy

    Turkish chef sends kebab into space; watch to know what happens next

    LinkedIn is now the most impersonated brand by phishing scammers: Report snt

    LinkedIn is now the most impersonated brand by phishing scammers: Report

    Worried you have Covid-19? Now a smartphone app can detect if you've been infected snt

    Worried you have Covid-19? Now a smartphone app can detect if you've been infected

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Police fires at anti-govt protesters, dead, several injured by bullets-dnm

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Police fires at anti-govt protesters, 1 dead, over 10 injured by bullets

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon