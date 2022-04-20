Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hair loss: Try these simple home remedies to prevent hair thinning

    There are foods that may help you increase your hair volume naturally. And the best part is that they are right there in your kitchen.

    Hair thinning can turn out to be quite daunting and painful; thanks to the increasing level of pollution, stress and poor quality of water. Not only this, thinning of hair can happen due to various other factors like sedentary lifestyle, nutritional deficiencies, allergies, hormonal imbalances, poor hair care, and genetics.

    According to experts, many people are facing hair-related problems like hair loss and hair thinning, which are at an all-time high. But fret not; there are foods that may help you increase your hair volume naturally. And the best part is that they are right there in your kitchen. Home remedies for hair thinning.

    Eggs: Eggs are considered to be great for hair growth and thickness. They are loaded with essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamin B12, iron, zinc and omega-6 fatty acids. This home remedy is used to accelerate hair growth and volume.

    Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is packed with proteolytic enzymes, which are known to repair dead skin cells on the scalp. It helps stimulate hair growth from dormant hair follicles, increasing hair volume. It also acts as a great conditioner and leaves your hair all smooth and shiny. It not only promotes hair growth, but also prevents itching on the scalp and reduces dandruff. Oral consumption of aloe vera juice helps maintain smooth, radiant skin and promotes hair growth too.

    Amla (Indian Gooseberry): Amla is nutrient-dense and has a lot of health-benefiting properties. Applying it or even drinking it may make your hair thicker and bouncier. Amla is rich in vitamin C, which is assisted by various minerals, nutrients, amino acids, and antioxidants, etc. that help amla in fighting against all the hair weakening factors.
     

