As Children's Day approaches, it's an excellent moment to reflect on some of Bollywood's most famous actors who began their careers as children. Before becoming famous names, several of them captivated audiences with their purity and natural skill.

From Gangubai Kathiawadi's Alia Bhatt to Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2's Omkar Kapoor, as well as Ishaan Khatter, Hrithik Roshan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, these actors demonstrate that great brilliance shines brightly at any age. Their amazing paths from kid performers to recognised artists serve as a wonderful reminder of how youthful ambitions may blossom into legendary careers.