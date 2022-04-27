Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Aamras to Rasmalai, here's a list of desserts for the festival

On Akshaya Tritiya, people offer 'naivedyam' or 'bhog' to Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha, and the household deities.

The most auspicious and significant festival is the Akshaya Tritiya in the Hindu calendar. This day is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity, hence people worship Lord Vishu, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh. On this day, people buy gold, silver and electronics. On this day, people offer 'naivedyam', or 'bhog' to Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha and the household deities. Sweets are a part of Indian festivals, and no dish can be complete on such occasions without sweets or desserts. Here we have shortlisted five sweets made out of milk for Akshaya Tritiya 2022; check below.

The popular dish on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya is Rabdi. It's simple to make, fuss-free, and adds a rich accent to your dinner. To prepare Rabdi, the ingredients needed are milk, sugar, dry fruits, and cardamom, and it is there.

Aaha!! Summer season without mango, that too in Maharashtra, it's next to impossible. Yes, it's everyone's favourite Aamras. On the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, Aamras as a sweet dish is just perfect to complete the food. Aamras is the traditional Maharashtrian Naivedyam thali.

Again, yes, yes, why not! It's 'aam ki kheer.' Any other way, Kheer is the most common sweet dish in India, but to flavour it up with Aam, brings an excellent twist to its taste.

This dish is rich, delectable, and enhances the dining experience in a flash. And easy to make, just prepare miniature rasgullas and plunge them in thick milk that has been boiled with saffron, sugar, and your choice of flavours.