    Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Know date, time and importance of the festival

    Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akti or Akha Teej.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 2:51 PM IST

    Regarding festivals, India tops the list. Each festival marks some importance of the season and carries a range of colours. While keeping up with the tradition, how can we forget the most famous festival Akshaya Tritiya? The festival is highly celebrated across the country also, internationally, mainly by Hindus and Jains. 

    Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akti or Akha Teej. The Sanskrit name of Akshaya Tritiya typically means "never decreasing" (Akshaya) and "third phase of the moon" (Tritiya), it signifies the 'third day of unending prosperity.' Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third tithi (lunar day) each year of the Shukla Paksha of Vaisakha, following the Hindu calendar. And as per the Gregorian calendar, it falls around April or May. 

    Date of Akshaya Tritiya 2022:
    In 2022, Ashaya Tritiya falls on May 3, 2022, on the same day as Eid Al-Fitr, which will begin on May 2, 2022 evening and end on May 3, 2022 evening.

    Timing and puja mahurat: 
    The Puja mahurat of Akshaya Tritiya is -  05:18 am to 11:34 am
    The duration is - 06 hours 15 mins
    The Tritiya tithi starts at - 05:18 am on May 03, 2022
    Tritiya tithi concludes at - 07:32 am on May 04, 2022

    Celebration in India: 
    People perform puja, do fast, and prepare 'Akshate' to present to Lord Vishnu for good fortune on this day. 'Akshate' is unbroken rice grains coated with haldi and kumkum. People also buy gold, silver, electronics, vehicles, and other items to symbolise happiness and prosperity in their lives.

    Besides, these devotees also make 'naivedyam', mainly known as 'bhog', and offer it to Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha, and the household deities. The food prepared to offer to the deities differs from place to place. 

    Also read: Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Here are few rituals one can follow on this day

    Also read: Kareen Kapoor Khan trolled for Akshaya Tritiya ad; here's why

